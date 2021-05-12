Ieq Capital LLC Purchases 35,190 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 117.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,185 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,190 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $3,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $976,895,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Snap by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,669,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,773,000 after acquiring an additional 755,676 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,698,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,827,000 after buying an additional 1,139,728 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,253,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,707,000 after buying an additional 697,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $262,462,000. 47.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on SNAP shares. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Snap from $40.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Snap from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Snap from $40.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price target (down from $78.00) on shares of Snap in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Snap in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.33.

In related news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 6,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total transaction of $372,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1,111,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,008,868.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 4,865 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.62, for a total transaction of $304,646.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,278,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,083,027.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,473,025 shares of company stock valued at $88,297,707 in the last ninety days.

Shares of NYSE SNAP traded down $1.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $51.41. The stock had a trading volume of 495,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,122,654. The company has a market capitalization of $78.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.65 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a current ratio of 5.43. Snap Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.42 and a 52 week high of $73.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.79.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $769.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.61 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 49.74% and a negative return on equity of 48.53%. Snap’s quarterly revenue was up 66.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

