Ieq Capital LLC Purchases 9,412 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,342 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,412 shares during the period. PayPal accounts for 1.1% of Ieq Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $26,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Murphy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 181.4% in the first quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 3,379 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in PayPal by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 548,920 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $133,300,000 after purchasing an additional 19,300 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in PayPal by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 351,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $85,454,000 after purchasing an additional 3,199 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its position in PayPal by 144.4% in the 4th quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 6,759 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in PayPal by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 290,163 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $67,956,000 after purchasing an additional 33,838 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PYPL traded down $7.47 on Wednesday, reaching $241.13. The company had a trading volume of 263,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,978,272. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.61 and a 1-year high of $309.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $256.82 and its 200-day moving average is $239.65.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $296.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.80.

In other PayPal news, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 6,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total transaction of $1,898,260.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,766,286. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.29, for a total transaction of $2,442,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,721 shares in the company, valued at $60,027,183.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 256,998 shares of company stock worth $68,128,083 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

