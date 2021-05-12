Ieq Capital LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,417 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $16,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BHF RG Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. BHF RG Capital Inc. now owns 2,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 12.6% during the first quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management Corp IL ADV purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $250,000.

VUG stock traded down $6.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $258.04. The stock had a trading volume of 46,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 919,815. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $176.60 and a 1-year high of $278.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $268.24 and a 200 day moving average of $254.42.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

