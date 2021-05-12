IG Gold (IGG) Price Tops $0.0018 on Exchanges

IG Gold (CURRENCY:IGG) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. One IG Gold coin can now be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, IG Gold has traded 30.6% lower against the dollar. IG Gold has a total market cap of $15.90 million and $117,151.00 worth of IG Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001886 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002593 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.32 or 0.00072261 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 29.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $280.32 or 0.00528578 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.76 or 0.00084402 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001885 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00019184 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $134.79 or 0.00254166 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001886 BTC.

IG Gold Coin Profile

IG Gold (CRYPTO:IGG) is a coin. IG Gold’s total supply is 48,132,126,676 coins and its circulating supply is 8,856,541,707 coins. The official message board for IG Gold is medium.com/@IGGalaxy . The official website for IG Gold is www.iggalaxy.com . The Reddit community for IG Gold is /r/IntergalacticGaming . IG Gold’s official Twitter account is @IG_Galaxy and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “IGG is the native token within the IGGalaxy which will power the IG esports ecosystem. The TRC20 token will fundamentally disrupt the way stakeholders within the esports landscape interact and exchange value. Coupled with smart contracts, IGG will have real-world utility for gamers, teams, brands and the wider public. “

IG Gold Coin Trading

