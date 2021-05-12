Ignition (IC) Price Hits $0.13 on Exchanges

Ignition (CURRENCY:IC) traded up 33.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. Ignition has a market capitalization of $185,601.65 and approximately $1,558.00 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ignition has traded up 81.1% against the dollar. One Ignition coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000263 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50,222.34 or 1.00677135 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.95 or 0.00048009 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00011638 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $104.91 or 0.00210298 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001169 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000934 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0949 or 0.00000190 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002041 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004420 BTC.

Ignition Coin Profile

IC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Ignition’s total supply is 1,428,013 coins and its circulating supply is 1,414,840 coins. The Reddit community for Ignition is /r/ignitioncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ignition’s official Twitter account is @ignition_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ignition’s official website is www.ignitioncoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Ignition is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Ignition Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ignition should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ignition using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

