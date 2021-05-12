IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) Shares Sold by United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund

United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund cut its holdings in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 38.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 356,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 225,051 shares during the period. IHS Markit makes up approximately 2.5% of United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund owned about 0.08% of IHS Markit worth $34,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IHS Markit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 108.8% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 357 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bank boosted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 442 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. 93.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.57.

In related news, Director Nicoletta Giadrossi sold 3,377 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total value of $358,806.25. Also, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 55,000 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.17, for a total value of $5,124,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,335,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,429,746.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

INFO traded down $1.45 on Wednesday, hitting $103.15. 76,233 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,582,257. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 12 month low of $63.95 and a 12 month high of $109.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $102.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.20 and a beta of 1.05.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 11.03%. IHS Markit’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

See Also: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.