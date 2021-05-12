IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) Stock Holdings Lifted by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 24.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $1,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INFO. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in IHS Markit in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in IHS Markit in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in IHS Markit in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its stake in IHS Markit by 108.8% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 357 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bank boosted its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 442 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.17, for a total value of $5,124,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,335,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,429,746.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nicoletta Giadrossi sold 3,377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total value of $358,806.25. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

IHS Markit stock opened at $104.60 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $44.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.20 and a beta of 1.05. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 12 month low of $63.95 and a 12 month high of $109.34.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 20.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts expect that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.48%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on INFO. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on IHS Markit from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on IHS Markit from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.57.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

