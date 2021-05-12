IHT Real Estate Protocol (IHT) Price Down 7.4% Over Last 7 Days

IHT Real Estate Protocol (CURRENCY:IHT) traded down 19.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. During the last week, IHT Real Estate Protocol has traded 7.4% lower against the dollar. IHT Real Estate Protocol has a market cap of $1.64 million and $83,067.00 worth of IHT Real Estate Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IHT Real Estate Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.89 or 0.00087428 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00019352 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001992 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $565.12 or 0.01125585 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.87 or 0.00069443 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002195 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $57.85 or 0.00115226 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.09 or 0.00061920 BTC.

IHT Real Estate Protocol Coin Profile

IHT Real Estate Protocol (CRYPTO:IHT) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2017. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s total supply is 996,491,162 coins and its circulating supply is 989,061,136 coins. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ihtcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . IHT Real Estate Protocol’s official website is ihtcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “I-House Token (IHT) aims to allow users and institutions the possibility to own a split percentage of a real estate project in the form of cryptocurrency, or in this case, the IHT token. IHT wants to integrate the global real estate markets with the blockchain technology, making possible for anyone to own a quota in tokens. The IHT token is an ERC20 compliant asset in the Ethereum Network and is to be used within the IHT platform. “

IHT Real Estate Protocol Coin Trading

