iliad S.A. (OTCMKTS:ILIAF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

iliad S.A. (OTCMKTS:ILIAF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company.

ILIAF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC upgraded iliad from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of iliad in a report on Monday, February 1st. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of iliad from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on iliad in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on iliad in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:ILIAF opened at $187.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $185.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.39. iliad has a fifty-two week low of $181.50 and a fifty-two week high of $191.50.

iliad SA provides integrated fixed and mobile telecommunications services in France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers VoIP, IPTV, and flat-rate calling plans, as well as Freebox, a multiservice box on ADSL. As of December 31, 2020, it had 20 million subscribers in France and 7.2 million subscribers in Italy.

