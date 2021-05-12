Illuvium Price Tops $61.07 on Major Exchanges (ILV)

Illuvium (CURRENCY:ILV) traded 13.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 12th. Illuvium has a market capitalization of $39.83 million and approximately $1.90 million worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Illuvium coin can currently be bought for $61.07 or 0.00111966 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Illuvium has traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001834 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.49 or 0.00072395 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 28.5% against the dollar and now trades at $291.59 or 0.00534589 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $137.11 or 0.00251367 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 37.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00003998 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $669.42 or 0.01227288 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 23.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.05 or 0.00034922 BTC.

Illuvium Coin Profile

Illuvium’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 652,152 coins. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio

Illuvium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Illuvium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Illuvium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Illuvium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

