imbrex Price Tops $0.0199 on Top Exchanges (REX)

imbrex (CURRENCY:REX) traded 14% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 12th. One imbrex coin can now be bought for $0.0199 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. imbrex has a total market cap of $172,547.71 and $12.00 worth of imbrex was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, imbrex has traded 11.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

imbrex Coin Profile

imbrex (REX) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2017. imbrex’s total supply is 24,015,497 coins and its circulating supply is 8,660,756 coins. imbrex’s official Twitter account is @rexmls and its Facebook page is accessible here . imbrex’s official website is imbrex.io . The Reddit community for imbrex is /r/REXMLS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Imbrex is a blockchain-based listing platform for the real-estate industry where users control their own data, have faster transaction times and be incentivised for participation. REX aims to connect vendors, buyers and agents over a open network. REX is an Ethereum-based token that will be used within the platform to pay vendors and agent. REX can also be exchanged within the platform for features like professional profile creation and profile promotion. “

imbrex Coin Trading

