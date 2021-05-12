ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Rating Reiterated by William Blair

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at William Blair in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.
IMGN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on ImmunoGen from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut ImmunoGen from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ImmunoGen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.
IMGN stock opened at $6.87 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.76 and a beta of 1.65. ImmunoGen has a 52-week low of $3.38 and a 52-week high of $10.88.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in ImmunoGen by 193.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 320.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.
About ImmunoGen
ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.
