ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Rating Reiterated by William Blair

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at William Blair in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

IMGN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on ImmunoGen from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut ImmunoGen from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ImmunoGen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

IMGN stock opened at $6.87 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.76 and a beta of 1.65. ImmunoGen has a 52-week low of $3.38 and a 52-week high of $10.88.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.52 million. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that ImmunoGen will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in ImmunoGen by 193.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 320.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

About ImmunoGen

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

