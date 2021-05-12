Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several research firms have weighed in on IMBBY. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Imperial Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Imperial Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup cut Imperial Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Monday, February 8th.

IMBBY stock opened at $22.31 on Wednesday. Imperial Brands has a 1-year low of $15.68 and a 1-year high of $22.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $21.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.25.

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, as well as oral nicotine and heated tobacco products.

