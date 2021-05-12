Imperial Metals (TSE:III) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.45

Imperial Metals Co. (TSE:III)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$4.45 and traded as high as C$5.80. Imperial Metals shares last traded at C$5.41, with a volume of 72,439 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of C$695.33 million and a PE ratio of -135.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$4.82 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.45.

Imperial Metals (TSE:III) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$36.92 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Imperial Metals Co. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Imperial Metals Corporation, a mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and production of base and precious metals in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Mount Polley copper-gold mine covering an area of 23,369 hectares consisting of seven mining leases and 50 mineral claims; the Huckleberry copper mines covering an area of 23,241 hectares consisting of two mining leases and 44 mineral claims.

