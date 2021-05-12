Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) was downgraded by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Tudor Pickering upgraded Imperial Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. CIBC increased their price target on Imperial Oil from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Imperial Oil from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Imperial Oil from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Imperial Oil from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.91.

NYSEAMERICAN:IMO opened at $30.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.43 and a beta of 1.87. Imperial Oil has a one year low of $11.16 and a one year high of $31.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.02.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,817 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,067 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 77,705 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 79,003 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 16,367 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. 21.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

