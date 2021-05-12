Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) was downgraded by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Tudor Pickering upgraded Imperial Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. CIBC increased their price target on Imperial Oil from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Imperial Oil from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Imperial Oil from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Imperial Oil from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.91.
NYSEAMERICAN:IMO opened at $30.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.43 and a beta of 1.87. Imperial Oil has a one year low of $11.16 and a one year high of $31.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.02.
About Imperial Oil
Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.
