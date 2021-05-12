Impreso (OTCMKTS:ZCOM) Stock Price Up 50.7%

Shares of Impreso, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZCOM) rose 50.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.20 and last traded at $2.20. Approximately 888 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 1,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.46.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.34.

Impreso Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ZCOM)

Impreso, Inc manufactures and distributes various paper and film products for commercial and home use in the United States and internationally. Its products include engineering rolls, wide format ink jet media, desk top ink jet media, computer paper, jumbo laser rolls, laser cut sheets, thermal fax paper, copy paper, POS, add rolls, ribbons, cleaning cards, and laser and inkjet cartridges, as well as labels, tags, and tickets.

