IMV (TSE:IMV) Hits New 1-Year Low at $2.89

Shares of IMV Inc. (TSE:IMV) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$2.89 and last traded at C$2.90, with a volume of 237208 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.21.

Several analysts recently commented on IMV shares. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of IMV to C$5.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Leede Jones Gab reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating on shares of IMV in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a C$3.00 target price on shares of IMV in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.87, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 5.34. The stock has a market cap of C$196.36 million and a P/E ratio of -5.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.26.

IMV (TSE:IMV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$0.06 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IMV Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

IMV Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases using its DPX delivery technology platform. The company's lead drug candidate includes maveropepimut-S (DPX-Survivac), a T cell therapy, which is in three Phase II clinical trials across 6 different cancer indications with and without Merck's Keytruda; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian cancer, and recurrent and refractory diffuse large B cell lymphoma.

