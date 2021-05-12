Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) Price Target Raised to $129.00 at Morgan Stanley

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $126.00 to $129.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 49.41% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Inari Medical from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inari Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inari Medical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:NARI traded down $5.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $86.34. The stock had a trading volume of 9,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,963. Inari Medical has a 1 year low of $39.55 and a 1 year high of $127.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $107.22 and its 200-day moving average is $92.96.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $57.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.06 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Inari Medical will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Inari Medical news, CEO William Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.47, for a total value of $2,774,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Hykes sold 9,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total transaction of $1,059,660.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 211,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,957,465.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,738,206 shares of company stock valued at $193,789,930 in the last quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Inari Medical during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Inari Medical during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inari Medical during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Inari Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Inari Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. 17.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Inari Medical

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

