Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) will report $0.74 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Incyte’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.88 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.58. Incyte posted earnings per share of $1.24 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 40.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Incyte will report full year earnings of $3.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.47. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $6.11. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Incyte.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $604.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.73 million. Incyte had a negative return on equity of 13.66% and a negative net margin of 13.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.86) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on INCY. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Incyte from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $89.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.50.

In other news, EVP Michael James Morrissey sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total value of $1,621,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Herve Hoppenot bought 12,925 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $77.37 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,007.25. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INCY. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Incyte by 125.5% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after buying an additional 11,800 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Incyte by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,749 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after buying an additional 3,063 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Incyte by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 23,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Incyte by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 31,956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after buying an additional 14,071 shares in the last quarter. 91.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Incyte stock opened at $80.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a PE ratio of -51.36, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.96. Incyte has a 52 week low of $75.52 and a 52 week high of $110.36.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

