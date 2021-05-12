INDUS (ETR:INH) Given a €40.50 Price Target at Warburg Research

INDUS (ETR:INH) has been given a €40.50 ($47.65) price target by investment analysts at Warburg Research in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.90% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on INH. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €41.00 ($48.24) price target on INDUS and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Independent Research set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on INDUS and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th.

ETR:INH opened at €34.35 ($40.41) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €35.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €33.08. INDUS has a twelve month low of €24.10 ($28.35) and a twelve month high of €37.70 ($44.35). The stock has a market cap of $923.86 million and a P/E ratio of -31.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.14.

INDUS Holding AG is a private equity firm specializing in mergers and acquisitions and corporate spin-offs. The firm does not invest in retail and service companies, pure trading or consumer goods businesses, companies with significant dependencies on individual business partners, start-ups, turnarounds, mature businesses, and companies undergoing restructuring.

