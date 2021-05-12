Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) Price Target Raised to $7.00

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Noble Financial from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Noble Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 31.09% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on III. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Information Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Barrington Research raised shares of Information Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.23.

Get Information Services Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:III traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.34. 942,977 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,669. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.46 million, a PE ratio of 89.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.60. Information Services Group has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $5.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. Information Services Group had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 8.44%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Information Services Group will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in III. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Information Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Information Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Information Services Group by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,991,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,534,000 after buying an additional 122,151 shares in the last quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Information Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Information Services Group by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,424,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,952,000 after buying an additional 231,895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.31% of the company’s stock.

Information Services Group Company Profile

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare, and insurance industries.

Recommended Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Information Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Information Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.