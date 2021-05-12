Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Price Target Increased to $53.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from $48.00 to $53.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.45% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on IR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $47.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ingersoll Rand presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.25.

IR traded down $1.03 on Wednesday, reaching $47.13. 2,344,285 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,191,920. The stock has a market cap of $19.77 billion, a PE ratio of -127.37 and a beta of 1.53. Ingersoll Rand has a twelve month low of $24.81 and a twelve month high of $52.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.54. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a negative net margin of 3.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.27%. Ingersoll Rand’s revenue was up 94.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,441,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Industrial Technologies and Services; Precision and Science Technologies; Specialty Vehicle Technologies; and High Pressure Solutions segments.

