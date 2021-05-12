Injective Protocol Reaches One Day Volume of $313.96 Million (INJ)

Injective Protocol (CURRENCY:INJ) traded up 9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 12th. During the last seven days, Injective Protocol has traded up 2% against the US dollar. One Injective Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $19.26 or 0.00038714 BTC on exchanges. Injective Protocol has a total market capitalization of $463.25 million and $313.96 million worth of Injective Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Injective Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.29 or 0.00087036 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00019244 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002011 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $591.21 or 0.01188538 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.93 or 0.00068214 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002085 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.02 or 0.00114632 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,038.32 or 0.10128719 BTC.

About Injective Protocol

Injective Protocol (INJ) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2020. Injective Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,055,555 coins. Injective Protocol’s official website is injectiveprotocol.com . Injective Protocol’s official Twitter account is @InjectiveLabs . The Reddit community for Injective Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/injective and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Injective Protocol project aims to make currency exchanges completely decentralized, public operated networks. What this means is the exchange is solely operated by people who hold INJ tokens. There is no centralized governing body that enforces control over the development of the project. The Injective Protocol project officially launched via a public offering in 2020, and it was backed by names in the industry like Binance, Pantera and Hashed. The Injective Chain is the blockchain foundation of the project. It hosts a completely decentralized order book and employs elements from the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). The platform also incorporates a bi-directional token bridge, linking it to the Ethereum ecosystem. “

Injective Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Injective Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Injective Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Injective Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Injective Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Injective Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.