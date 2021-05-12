Ink (INK) Price Tops $0.0023 on Exchanges

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 12th. Over the last week, Ink has traded down 13.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Ink coin can currently be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ink has a market capitalization of $1.08 million and $7,489.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ink alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001830 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.64 or 0.00072539 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $291.86 or 0.00534138 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.55 or 0.00249898 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 37.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004050 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $675.78 or 0.01236763 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $19.04 or 0.00034847 BTC.

Ink Profile

Ink’s genesis date was October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 coins. The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ink is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . Ink’s official website is ink.one . Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ink is aims to provide Sovereign Consortium Blockchains to different use cases, to build a blockchain based infrastructure for the Creative Industry where various applications were possible and correlate to each other in one system. Based on public blockchain (Qtum), an Intellectual Property Assets Exchange is built as a trusted corridor for cash generation and token issuance, making it an integrated ecosystem. At the same time, the cross-chain protocol enables value and information to flow freely between public blockchain and consortium blockchains “

Buying and Selling Ink

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.