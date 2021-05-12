Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) Price Target Lowered to C$25.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 32.91% from the stock’s previous close.

INE has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$25.00 price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$26.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$35.00 to C$29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Innergex Renewable Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a C$32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$32.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Innergex Renewable Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$27.25.

Shares of TSE INE traded down C$0.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$18.81. The stock had a trading volume of 950,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 996,443. The firm has a market cap of C$3.28 billion and a PE ratio of -81.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 465.64, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$22.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$25.04. Innergex Renewable Energy has a twelve month low of C$17.59 and a twelve month high of C$32.48.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$167.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$168.90 million. Equities research analysts predict that Innergex Renewable Energy will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

