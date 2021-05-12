Insider Buying: Aziyo Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZYO) CFO Purchases 1,300 Shares of Stock

Aziyo Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZYO) CFO Matthew Ferguson bought 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.14 per share, for a total transaction of $14,482.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 1,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,482. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ AZYO traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $10.90. 31,158 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,151. Aziyo Biologics, Inc. has a one year low of $9.31 and a one year high of $18.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.59.

Get Aziyo Biologics alerts:

Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.07. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aziyo Biologics, Inc. will post -7.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aziyo Biologics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $418,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new stake in Aziyo Biologics in the fourth quarter worth $3,508,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Aziyo Biologics in the fourth quarter worth $136,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Aziyo Biologics in the fourth quarter worth $186,000. Finally, Endurant Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Aziyo Biologics in the fourth quarter worth $5,564,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aziyo Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.20.

About Aziyo Biologics

Aziyo Biologics, Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development of regenerative medical products to address the implantable electronic device/cardiovascular, orthopedic/spinal repair, and soft tissue reconstruction markets. It offers CanGaroo that combines the envelope with antibiotics and is designed to reduce the risk of infection following surgical implantation of an electronic device; and cardiovascular products, such as ProxiCor for use as an intracardiac patch or pledget for tissue repairs; Tyke for use in neonates and infants to repair pericardial structures; and VasCure, a patch material to repair or reconstruct the peripheral vasculature, including the carotid, renal, iliac, femoral, and tibial blood vessels for cardiovascular, vascular, and general surgeons.

Recommended Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Aziyo Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aziyo Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.