Insider Buying: Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) VP Buys 2,000 Shares of Stock

Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) VP Thomas Mcdonnell acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.39 per share, for a total transaction of $20,780.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Thomas Mcdonnell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 30th, Thomas Mcdonnell purchased 2,000 shares of Barings BDC stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.95 per share, for a total transaction of $19,900.00.

On Friday, March 26th, Thomas Mcdonnell acquired 1,000 shares of Barings BDC stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.90 per share, for a total transaction of $9,900.00.

NYSE:BBDC traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 392 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,407. Barings BDC, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.20 and a 1 year high of $10.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.24 and a 200-day moving average of $9.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $494.97 million, a PE ratio of -260.00 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Barings BDC had a negative net margin of 5.76% and a positive return on equity of 5.71%. On average, analysts expect that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This is an increase from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio is 124.59%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Barings BDC by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Barings BDC by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 535,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,927,000 after buying an additional 10,634 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Barings BDC by 379.0% during the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 105,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 83,236 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Barings BDC during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Barings BDC during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Institutional investors own 74.42% of the company’s stock.

BBDC has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.38.

Barings BDC Company Profile

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Barings BDC seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans to private U.S. middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

