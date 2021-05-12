Insider Buying: Capita plc (LON:CPI) Insider Acquires 38,974 Shares of Stock

Capita plc (LON:CPI) insider David S. Lowden purchased 38,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 42 ($0.55) per share, with a total value of £16,369.08 ($21,386.31).

Shares of CPI stock opened at GBX 42.01 ($0.55) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 43.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 40.61. The company has a market capitalization of £707.10 million and a PE ratio of 52.23. Capita plc has a twelve month low of GBX 22.28 ($0.29) and a twelve month high of GBX 52.72 ($0.69). The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,850.07.

Get Capita alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Numis Securities reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 80 ($1.05) price target on shares of Capita in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Capita in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 41 ($0.54) target price on shares of Capita in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 41 ($0.54) price target on shares of Capita in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capita presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 69.57 ($0.91).

Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors. It operates through six divisions: Software, People Solutions, Customer Management, Government Services, Technology Solutions, and Specialist Services. The company offers application software and other solutions, such as automation, critical communication system, finance and payment, management information system, workforce management, and education software products and services; and people solutions, including human resources advisory and digitally enabled services comprising learning, resourcing, pensions, and HR outsourcing services.

See Also: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Capita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.