Insider Buying: EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) Director Acquires 220 Shares of Stock

EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) Director Felix M. Brueck purchased 220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $93.53 per share, with a total value of $20,576.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,041.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NYSE NPO traded down $2.96 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.93. 2,767 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,372. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.57. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.53 and a fifty-two week high of $96.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.48.

Get EnPro Industries alerts:

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.42. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 18.01%. Analysts forecast that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.30%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NPO. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of EnPro Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EnPro Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EnPro Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of EnPro Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of EnPro Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $142,000. 92.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NPO shares. Sidoti started coverage on EnPro Industries in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on EnPro Industries from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on EnPro Industries from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.

About EnPro Industries

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing, and service of engineered industrial products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; and dynamic, flange, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

Further Reading: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for EnPro Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnPro Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.