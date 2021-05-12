Insider Buying: Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) Director Acquires 50,000 Shares of Stock

Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) Director Robert L. Crandall bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.44 per share, with a total value of $572,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:GOGO traded down $0.49 on Wednesday, reaching $11.12. 123,882 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,732,483. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 1.48. Gogo Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $17.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.88.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $73.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.85 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.04) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Gogo Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Gogo in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Gogo from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Gogo from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gogo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Gogo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.67.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Premier Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gogo by 313.8% in the first quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 128,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 97,572 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Gogo by 4.6% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 494,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,778,000 after buying an additional 21,953 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Gogo in the first quarter worth approximately $290,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gogo by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,921,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,882,000 after buying an additional 115,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Gogo by 15.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.32% of the company’s stock.

About Gogo

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

