Insider Buying: Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) Chairman Buys 4,000 Shares of Stock

Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) Chairman Duane Nash purchased 4,000 shares of Immunic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.75 per share, with a total value of $51,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 14,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,908. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

IMUX stock traded down $0.39 on Wednesday, hitting $12.61. 122,538 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,018. Immunic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $28.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.74. The stock has a market cap of $274.25 million, a P/E ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 2.21.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.92). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Immunic, Inc. will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IMUX. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Immunic by 1,041.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 3,042 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Immunic by 311.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in shares of Immunic by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 17,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 7,633 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Immunic by 45,018.5% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 24,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 24,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Immunic by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 5,905 shares in the last quarter. 41.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IMUX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Immunic in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Immunic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Aegis initiated coverage on Immunic in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Immunic in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Immunic in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Immunic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.90.

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 2 clinical for treatment of relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, inflammatory bowel disease, and other chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, as well as to treat coronavirus disease.

