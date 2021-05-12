Insider Buying: Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR) Major Shareholder Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR) major shareholder Ault Global Holdings, Inc. bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.48 per share, for a total transaction of $14,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ MDRR traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,277,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,814,281. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $9.50 million, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.11. Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $6.13.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MDRR. Kanawha Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Medalist Diversified REIT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Medalist Diversified REIT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Medalist Diversified REIT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. 2.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medalist Diversified REIT Inc is a Maryland corporation formed on September 28, 2015. Beginning with our taxable year ended December 31, 2017, we believe that we have operated in a manner qualifying us as a real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ), and we have elected to be taxed as a REIT for federal income tax purposes.

