Insider Buying: Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) Insider Buys 1,500 Shares of Stock

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) insider Stephen C. Estes purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.26 per share, for a total transaction of $46,890.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,693.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of REYN stock traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.70. 489,989 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 550,883. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.83. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.27 and a 1-year high of $36.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $6.44 billion and a PE ratio of 17.53.

Get Reynolds Consumer Products alerts:

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 25.37%. The company had revenue of $757.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s payout ratio is 63.45%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of REYN. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 146.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 28,218 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $960,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 606.1% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 93,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 79,850 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,934,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $365,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.27% of the company’s stock.

REYN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.71.

About Reynolds Consumer Products

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

Further Reading: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.