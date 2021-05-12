Insider Buying: SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT) Major Shareholder Purchases 6,000 Shares of Stock

SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT) major shareholder Ault Global Holdings, Inc. purchased 6,000 shares of SilverSun Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.38 per share, with a total value of $44,280.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ault Global Holdings, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SilverSun Technologies alerts:

On Monday, May 3rd, Ault Global Holdings, Inc. purchased 3,000 shares of SilverSun Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.97 per share, with a total value of $20,910.00.

NASDAQ SSNT traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,773. SilverSun Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.72 and a 12 month high of $13.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in SilverSun Technologies by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 43,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 17,371 shares in the last quarter. Weber Alan W bought a new stake in SilverSun Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in SilverSun Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 6.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded SilverSun Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

SilverSun Technologies Company Profile

SilverSun Technologies, Inc operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company. The company resells enterprise resource planning software for the financial accounting requirements, as well as offers training, technical support, and professional services. It also resells warehouse management system software, which controls the movement and storage of materials; and customer relationship management, human capital management, and business intelligence products.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for SilverSun Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverSun Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.