Insider Buying: Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) Director Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) Director Christopher D. Pappas acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.71 per share, with a total value of $128,550.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 45,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,180,757.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

UNVR traded down $0.84 on Wednesday, hitting $25.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,110,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,263. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.14. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.98. Univar Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.26 and a 12 month high of $26.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 12.65%. Univar Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNVR. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Univar Solutions by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 309,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,222,000 after purchasing an additional 11,791 shares during the period. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its holdings in Univar Solutions by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 392,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,507,000 after purchasing an additional 7,165 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Univar Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $1,162,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Univar Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $2,730,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Univar Solutions by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 289,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,499,000 after purchasing an additional 47,473 shares during the period. 98.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on UNVR shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Univar Solutions from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Univar Solutions in a research report on Monday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Univar Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Univar Solutions from $19.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.29.

Univar Solutions Company Profile

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It also provides epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; chemicals and service to midstream pipeline and downstream refinery operators; and commodity and specialty products for meat processing, baked goods, dairy, grain mill products, processed foods, carbonated soft drinks, fruit drinks, and alcoholic beverage markets.

