Insider Selling: American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) EVP Sells 41,000 Shares of Stock

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) EVP Kevin T. Hogan sold 41,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total transaction of $2,143,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,507 shares in the company, valued at $8,652,705.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

American International Group stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,965,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,575,739. The company has a market capitalization of $42.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.36. American International Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.48 and a 12 month high of $52.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $10.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.56 billion. American International Group had a negative net margin of 10.82% and a positive return on equity of 3.62%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.89%.

AIG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of American International Group from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of American International Group in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of American International Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of American International Group from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of American International Group from $36.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.31.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AIG. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of American International Group by 100.4% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 87.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

