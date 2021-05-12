Insider Selling: Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Director Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.59, for a total value of $250,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,241,736.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Amgen stock traded down $1.47 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $250.83. The stock had a trading volume of 2,427,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,730,466. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $144.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $250.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $237.01. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $210.28 and a fifty-two week high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.50%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,302,778,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,745,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,240,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,665 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,772,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,134,979,000 after acquiring an additional 966,280 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 4,644.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 972,579 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $223,616,000 after acquiring an additional 952,081 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 10.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,680,430 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,402,520,000 after acquiring an additional 879,184 shares during the period. 75.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMGN shares. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Amgen from $267.00 to $230.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Atlantic Securities restated an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Amgen from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.62.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

