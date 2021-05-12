Insider Selling: Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) CEO Sells 45,000 Shares of Stock

Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.38, for a total value of $2,447,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,344,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,113,094.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Frank Calderoni also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 12th, Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of Anaplan stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total value of $2,711,700.00.

On Wednesday, March 10th, Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of Anaplan stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.27, for a total value of $2,577,150.00.

NYSE PLAN traded down $1.94 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.64. 2,588,801 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,467,776. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.67 and a beta of 2.05. Anaplan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.16 and a fifty-two week high of $86.17.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $122.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.05 million. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 47.60% and a negative net margin of 35.09%. On average, analysts forecast that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PLAN shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Anaplan in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Anaplan from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Anaplan from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. William Blair initiated coverage on Anaplan in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Anaplan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Anaplan presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Anaplan by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 922,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,304,000 after purchasing an additional 18,955 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 86,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,222,000 after buying an additional 24,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors increased its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 320.7% during the fourth quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 631,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,387,000 after buying an additional 481,547 shares in the last quarter. 95.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform in-memory data storage and calculation capabilities deliver calculations of data in real time and provide a single source of information for planning, ensuring the consistency, quality, and integrity of the data that is used in various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

