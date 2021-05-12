Insider Selling: British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS) Insider Sells 11,434 Shares of Stock

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS) insider Jack Bowles sold 11,434 shares of British American Tobacco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,802 ($36.61), for a total transaction of £320,380.68 ($418,579.41).

On Wednesday, March 31st, Jack Bowles sold 5,673 shares of British American Tobacco stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,776 ($36.27), for a total transaction of £157,482.48 ($205,751.87).

Shares of LON:BATS opened at GBX 2,801 ($36.60) on Wednesday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1-year low of GBX 2,422.50 ($31.65) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,308.50 ($43.23). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.84, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of £64.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,770.41 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,713.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be paid a GBX 53.90 ($0.70) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a yield of 1.93%. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.75%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BATS. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) target price on shares of British American Tobacco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,600 ($47.03) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 3,100 ($40.50) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) target price on shares of British American Tobacco and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,100 ($53.57) price target on shares of British American Tobacco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. British American Tobacco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,548.44 ($46.36).

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.

