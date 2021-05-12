Insider Selling: Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Director Sells 60,000 Shares of Stock

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) Director Stephen W. Laut sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.01, for a total transaction of C$2,460,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,195,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$90,025,127.52.

Stephen W. Laut also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 9th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.83, for a total transaction of C$194,125.00.

On Wednesday, April 7th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.83, for a total transaction of C$194,125.00.

On Thursday, April 1st, Stephen W. Laut sold 4,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.62, for a total transaction of C$158,480.00.

On Thursday, March 18th, Stephen W. Laut sold 1,875 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.30, for a total value of C$69,937.50.

On Monday, March 15th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.36, for a total value of C$201,800.00.

On Friday, March 12th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.28, for a total value of C$201,375.00.

On Wednesday, March 10th, Stephen W. Laut sold 60,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.72, for a total value of C$2,322,900.00.

TSE CNQ traded up C$0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$40.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,241,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,318,064. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52 week low of C$19.77 and a 52 week high of C$42.01. The company has a market capitalization of C$48.31 billion and a PE ratio of 21.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$38.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$33.21.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.88 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 3.1799999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 92.82%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. CSFB set a C$52.00 price target on Canadian Natural Resources and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Canadian Natural Resources to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$50.00 to C$49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$45.00 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Canadian Natural Resources to C$49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$42.21.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

