Insider Selling: Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) CFO Sells 13,000 Shares of Stock

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) CFO Scott Justin Bowman sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $565,630.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,568,274.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ PLAY traded down $2.38 on Wednesday, hitting $40.62. The company had a trading volume of 44,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,585,013. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 12-month low of $8.43 and a 12-month high of $51.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -14.40 and a beta of 2.07.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $116.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.25 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 60.06%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post -4.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLAY. Telemark Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,765,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $635,000. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $292,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 14.3% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,496 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

PLAY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. William Blair raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Truist increased their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.96.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

