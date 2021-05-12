Insider Selling: Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Director Sells 19,500 Shares of Stock

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Director John L. Harrington sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total transaction of $70,590.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:DHC traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,921,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,244,319. The firm has a market cap of $848.23 million, a PE ratio of -4.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a twelve month low of $2.47 and a twelve month high of $7.28.

Get Diversified Healthcare Trust alerts:

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.12). Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 6.33%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Diversified Healthcare Trust will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 3.05%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $4.75 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.21.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Garner Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 323,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,717,000 after buying an additional 64,322 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,323,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,492,000 after buying an additional 2,127,410 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,376 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 143,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 4,267 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 8,211 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.64% of the company’s stock.

About Diversified Healthcare Trust

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. DHC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

See Also: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.