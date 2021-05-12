Insider Selling: Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Chairman Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $42,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,845. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

DEA traded down $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.03. The stock had a trading volume of 818,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,717. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 144.21 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $20.02 and a one year high of $26.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.21 and a 200-day moving average of $21.81.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.24). Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 0.89%. The firm had revenue of $65.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.67%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DEA shares. Citigroup began coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.25.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 543.7% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 30.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

