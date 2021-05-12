Insider Selling: FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) CEO Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.83, for a total transaction of $895,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 372,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,347,427.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

FORM stock traded down $2.71 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.07. The company had a trading volume of 699,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,559. FormFactor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.37 and a 52 week high of $52.39. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.40 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.51 and a 200 day moving average of $43.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.65.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. FormFactor had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company had revenue of $186.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. FormFactor’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FORM. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in FormFactor in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in FormFactor in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of FormFactor by 379.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of FormFactor by 203.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FormFactor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 88.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FORM. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of FormFactor from $36.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. DA Davidson lowered shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen increased their target price on shares of FormFactor from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of FormFactor from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of FormFactor from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.11.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

