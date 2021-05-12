Insider Selling: Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO) Insider Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO) insider Adam Dubas sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.19, for a total value of $121,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,097 shares in the company, valued at $244,982.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of GATO stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.07. The stock had a trading volume of 677,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,972. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.87. Gatos Silver, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.78 and a 1-year high of $24.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gatos Silver in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Gatos Silver in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of Gatos Silver in the first quarter worth about $89,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gatos Silver in the first quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gatos Silver in the first quarter worth about $105,000. 10.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GATO shares. CIBC began coverage on Gatos Silver in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperformer” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Gatos Silver from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday.

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver ores. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Los Gatos mine located at the Los Gatos District in Chihuahua state, Mexico.

