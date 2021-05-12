Insider Selling: Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Director Sells 615 Shares of Stock

Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Director Christine L. Pickering sold 615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total transaction of $30,467.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

HWC traded down $1.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.41. 517,124 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 463,550. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.39, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.75. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 1-year low of $14.88 and a 1-year high of $50.28.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $321.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.28 million. Hancock Whitney had a negative net margin of 4.01% and a negative return on equity of 1.58%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.28) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hancock Whitney Co. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.93%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.14.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HWC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Hancock Whitney in the fourth quarter valued at $42,985,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,140,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,028,000 after purchasing an additional 561,093 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,995,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,090,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,089,000 after purchasing an additional 271,454 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 341.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 321,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,918,000 after purchasing an additional 248,385 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

