Insider Selling: HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) Director Sells 3,771 Shares of Stock

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) Director Sidney A. Biesecker sold 3,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $103,702.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,045. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

HTBI traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,911. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $449.32 million, a P/E ratio of 23.31 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.78. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.07 and a 52-week high of $27.84.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.26. HomeTrust Bancshares had a return on equity of 4.84% and a net margin of 12.20%. On average, equities analysts expect that HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. HomeTrust Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 24.62%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,255,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,581,000 after purchasing an additional 83,152 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 785,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,164,000 after purchasing an additional 18,300 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 430,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,314,000 after purchasing an additional 116,340 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 311,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,021,000 after acquiring an additional 117,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 261,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,370,000 after acquiring an additional 10,468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.09% of the company’s stock.

HomeTrust Bancshares Company Profile

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

