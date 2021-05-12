Insider Selling: KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) CEO Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.95, for a total transaction of $4,649,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,187,764.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ KLAC traded down $13.54 on Wednesday, reaching $286.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,400,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,343,589. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $158.89 and a twelve month high of $359.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market cap of $43.95 billion, a PE ratio of 35.25, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $328.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $286.55.

Get KLA alerts:

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.26. KLA had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 21.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 12.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

Several analysts have weighed in on KLAC shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $341.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of KLA from $349.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of KLA in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of KLA from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.19.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in KLA in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in KLA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in KLA during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in KLA during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in KLA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Read More: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.