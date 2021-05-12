Insider Selling: Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) VP Sells 1,982 Shares of Stock

Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) VP Kevin L. Stuck sold 1,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total value of $123,974.10.

Shares of NYSE:MATX traded down $2.77 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.07. 357,070 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 291,718. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 0.99. Matson, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.75 and a 12 month high of $79.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.86 and a 200-day moving average of $64.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The shipping company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.36. Matson had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 5.54%. Equities research analysts predict that Matson, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Matson’s payout ratio is currently 48.17%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MATX. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Matson by 96.8% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 52,392 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,985,000 after acquiring an additional 25,775 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Matson by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,370 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Matson in the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Matson during the first quarter valued at approximately $430,000. Institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Matson in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Matson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Matson Company Profile

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

