Insider Selling: Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) Insider Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) insider Nadir Mahmood sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.16, for a total value of $81,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Nadir Mahmood also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 1st, Nadir Mahmood sold 3,500 shares of Nkarta stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total value of $114,450.00.

NASDAQ NKTX traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,021. Nkarta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.46 and a 52 week high of $79.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.89.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.11). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nkarta, Inc. will post 19.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NKTX. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Nkarta during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nkarta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nkarta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Nkarta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Nkarta during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NKTX has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nkarta in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Nkarta in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nkarta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Nkarta has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

Nkarta Company Profile

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

